Residential complex Floating villas with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and Jacuzzis, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 5,458,106
Residential complex Floating villas with underwater lower floors, lounge areas and Jacuzzis, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

Floating villas are the innovation achieved through a combination of engineering and imagination. They are the epitome of timeless design and craftsmanship.

All villas have 3 floors, including an impressive underwater floor. The top open floor has a lounge area with dining area and Jacuzzi. Also for owners there is room service, access to the pool and beach on the island.

Connected to the piers.

Payment plan: 25% down payment / 75% as agreed upon after the deal.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Apartment building 4BR | Lamtara | MJL
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer you a luxurious 4 bedroom apartment in Lamtara by Meraas, located in MJL, Dubai.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,690 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Dressing / Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach Access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green surrounding
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activity
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Umm Suqeim – 2.0Km
  • Al Sufouh – 2.2Km
  • Sufouh Gardens – 3.0Km
  • Acacia Avenues – 3.1Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New luxury residence Orla with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a kids' playground, an infinity pool, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, a parking, a private beach.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment, 20 - 30 minutes drive from Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport.
Apartment building Sunrise Bay Tower 1, DUBAI HARBOUR
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Apartment
  • Size - 2,716 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4
  • No. of bathrooms - 5
  • 25 mins from Downtown
  • 25 mins from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Brand New

Maids room

Laundry room

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Large balcony

2 Covered parking 

Fully fitted kitchen

Private Beach Access

 

About area

 

Miami Beach-inspired Architecture 

Private gated island

Upcoming Mall

2 Neighbourhood Parks

1.5 km Pristine Private Beach

13,000 sqm Retail Mall

85,000 sqm Hotel Spaces

25,000 sqm Amenities

Come home to Dubai’s most exclusive island. Located within the new maritime center of the UAE, Dubai Harbour, EMAAR BEACHFRONT is a meticulously master-planned waterfront haven. A unique blend of cosmopolitan living, prime location, and luxury seaside lifestyle

A sweet life starts with a tropical breeze. And with direct access to Dubai Marina and a swift connection to Sheikh Zayed Road, wake up to the soothing sounds of waves; sail into the open horizon; or take a relaxing dip in the open sea. At Emaar Beachfront, every day is beach day.

 

