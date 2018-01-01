  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Scandinavian-style villas with private beach area, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Scandinavian-style villas with private beach area, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 31,892,105
About the complex

The project features 10 luxurious palaces with their own exclusive beaches and exotic lush gardens.

Features include Scandinavian architecture, saunas, floor-to-ceiling windows, views of the Dubai skyline, spacious balconies, private infinity pool, massage room, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzi, party lounge, and a private boat as a gift to the buyer.

The owner can choose any marina in Dubai to sail to and from. Harbtoor harbor in Dubai marina has huge and free parking for cars.

Payment plan: 50% down payment / 50% upon project delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

