Residential complex New residence Mykonos with swimming pools and an entertainment center close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 187,728
About the complex
We offer different apartments with private swimming pools (9 m2 - 23 m2).
The residence features a jacuzzi, a health club, a green area, a barbecue area, a parking, an outdoor cinema, a steam bath and a sauna, swimming pools for children and adults with water features, a kids' playground, an entertainment center.
Completion - June, 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Burj Al Arab - 5-10 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 5-10 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 5-10 minutes
- Business Bay - 15-20 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 15-20 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 15-20 minutes
- Expo 2020 - 15-20 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 15-20 minutes
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
