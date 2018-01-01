  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence Mykonos with swimming pools and an entertainment center close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Mykonos with swimming pools and an entertainment center close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 187,728
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with swimming pools and an entertainment center close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer different apartments with private swimming pools (9 m2 - 23 m2).

The residence features a jacuzzi, a health club, a green area, a barbecue area, a parking, an outdoor cinema, a steam bath and a sauna, swimming pools for children and adults with water features, a kids' playground, an entertainment center.

Completion - June, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Al Arab - 5-10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5-10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 5-10 minutes
  • Business Bay - 15-20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15-20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15-20 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 15-20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15-20 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with swimming pools and an entertainment center close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 187,728
Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city.

The residence features an 18-hole golf course, a club with restaurants and a lounge, a spa center, an infinity pool, a fitness room, landscaped gardens and terraces, barbecue areas.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a large shopping mall, a ski trail, metro and railway stations.

  • Burj Khalifa - 11 km
  • Airport - 13 km
  • Sea - 14 km
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Waters near a yacht club, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments and townhouses with picturesque views.

The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' pool and a playground, a gym, a barbecue area.

Completion - September, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the promenade and the central park.

  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
  • Yacht club - 5 minutes
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors.

The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018.

Convenient payment schedule:

  • 41.7% - 1 prepayment
  • 8.3% - 2 prepayment
  • 8.3% - 20% construction
  • 8.3% - 40% construction
  • 8.3% - 60% completion
  • 8.3% - 100% completion
  • 4.2% - 6 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 12 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 18 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 24 months from completion.
Features of the flats Layout options:

1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony.

2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room.

Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park.

Advantages

Interest-free installments until 2027.

0% tax on purchases and sales.

Yield up to 18% per year from renting.

Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

  • 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai
  • 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport
  • 25 minutes from EXPO-2021
  • 45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.
