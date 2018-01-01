Residential complex Seslia Residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to Palm Jumeirah, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Marina Shores, Dubai Marina.

Marina Shores by Emaar consisting of many luxurious units. This high-rise tower is constructed on the last plot in the marina & offers a variety of unique opportunities

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,848 Sqft

Balcony / Terrace

Maid room

Walk-in-closet

Laundry area

Powder room

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

24/7 Security

Dining & Retail outlet

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Marina & Yacht

Restaurant & Cafe

Water activity

Hospital

Community Hall

Shopping & Supermarket area

Sports court

Green surrounding

Tennis & Basketball Court

Location Nearby;

Burj Khalifa ( 20 mins )

Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )

Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins )

Palm Jumeirah ( 25 mins )

Deira Twin Towers ( 30 mins )

