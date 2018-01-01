Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 410,766
1 / 6
About the complex
The residence features a 5-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Dubai.
- Downtown - 4 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 7 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
- Brj Al Arab - 16 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes