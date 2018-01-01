Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2024

Sobha LLC, an award-winning master developer in Dubai, is back with another eye-catching project dubbed Signature Tower – The S Tower.

The new property, which will be located at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah, will provide a limited number of ultra-luxury 4-bedroom half-floor and 5-bedroom full-floor penthouses with spectacular finishes and world-class amenities.

There are only 84 apartments for sale in total. distributed across 44 residential levels of the 751-foot-tall tower.

This initiative, which combines sustainability and a high-end luxury lifestyle, has already piqued the interest of end-users and investors.

The much-anticipated project is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.



