  Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 410,766

Dubai, UAE
from € 410,766
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence features a 5-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • Downtown - 4 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 7 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
  • Brj Al Arab - 16 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 410,766
