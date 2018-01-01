Residential complex High-rise residence Cloud Tower with swimming pools and sports grounds in the city center, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 424,568
About the complex
We offer furnished apartments with balconies and picturesque views of the city.
The residence features basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a gym, a barbecue area.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Dubai.
- JBR - 10 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
