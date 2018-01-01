  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex High-rise residence Cloud Tower with swimming pools and sports grounds in the city center, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residence Cloud Tower with swimming pools and sports grounds in the city center, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 424,568
Residential complex High-rise residence Cloud Tower with swimming pools and sports grounds in the city center, JVT, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with balconies and picturesque views of the city.

The residence features basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a gym, a barbecue area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • JBR - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a resident visa and rental income in Wilton Terraces residential complex, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The complex consists of two 12-storey buildings with 283 apartments with a fine finish, built-in wardrobes and a kitchen with 3.2 m high ceilings. The windows overlook the skyscrapers of Business Bay.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • barbecue
  • gym
  • library
  • playground
  • 1 parking space for each apartment
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The area is called "the city" because of its size and the expected large influx of guests and visitors. In total, 26,400 residential units are planned to be built in MBR City, with its own monorail connecting the area with two international airports. Also included in the project: The Mall of the World with the world's largest swimming pool, hospitals, schools, hotels and sports centers. The territory of the district will be covered with parks, including golf courses and a central park.

The complex is located near the main attractions of the city. There are also 2 international schools and 3 parks in the vicinity of the project. Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, home to a large population of flamingos, is a 14-minute drive from the complex. The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are a 15-minute drive, and Dubai Financial Center is a 17-minute drive.

