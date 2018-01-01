Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 846,993
1 / 9
About the complex
We offer luminous apartment with balconies and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.
The residence features around-the-clock security and a concierge, barbecue and dining areas, gardens, an outdoor cinema, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga studios, a spa area with a sauna and a steam room, a conference room, a kids' playground, a mini golf course, a tennis court.
Completion - December, 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
- 3-meter-high ceilings
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Fully equipped kitchen
The property is located in the heart of Dubai Marina.
- Sea - 500 meters
- JBR Beach - 5 minutes
- Golf clubs - 5 minutes
- 5-star hotels - 5 minutes
- Metro station - 5 minutes
- Tram stop - 5 minutes
- Sheikh Zayed Road - 5 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 21 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes