  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 846,993
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luminous apartment with balconies and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features around-the-clock security and a concierge, barbecue and dining areas, gardens, an outdoor cinema, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga studios, a spa area with a sauna and a steam room, a conference room, a kids' playground, a mini golf course, a tennis court.

Completion - December, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 3-meter-high ceilings
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai Marina.

  • Sea - 500 meters
  • JBR Beach - 5 minutes
  • Golf clubs - 5 minutes
  • 5-star hotels - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Tram stop - 5 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 5 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 21 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building Creek Vista Heights - SOBHA
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Creek close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a modern beachfront residence Mansio with swimming pools and gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Elvira | Beach Access
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 846,993
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New premium residence Crescent with a swimming pool in the eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with balconies and a picturesque view of the city.

The residence features security, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a parking, a well-maintained territory.

Completion - December, 2023.

Features of the flats
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten.

  • Shopping mall - 600 meters
  • Sea - 11.5 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 km
  • Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1–2 bedrooms with area from 52 m² to 139 m².

Ground floor of the complex includes reception, coffee shop, workstation, reading area, lounge, bicycle parking and maintenance service, EV charging stations and residents parking entrance, access to outdoor leisure park and basketball area.

Next level offers arcade room, table tennis area, outdoor and indoor fitness studio, Yoga deck, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, garden with seating areas.

Rooftop have pool and sun loungers area, outdoor shower area, changing rooms, lounge area & viewing deck, kitchen & BBQ area.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Dual-pane tinted glass, glass balustrades on balconies with wood look porcelain tile flooring, central staircases with windows for daylight, garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor, and LED lighting.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A thriving neighbourhood that inspires life, comfort and convenience in every corner, Mohammed Bin Rashid City is a beautiful waterfront community spread across 8 million sq. ft. of beautiful, lush and rich landscapes. With expanses of green space, world-class amenities, and a fully integrated community with recreational facilities, schools, and parks, this vibrant community is the perfect home. Complex is in close proximity to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and breathtaking destinations. Pedestrian pathways, park, cycling track and bus stop all immediately adjacent the building. Walking distance to the canal and future metro station. Close access to city center, nature reserve, malls etc.

  • International schools — 4 minutes drive
  • Meydan mall and racecourse — 10 minutes drive
  • Downtown, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera — 12 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport — 17 minutes drive
  • Emirates Golf Club and Palm Jumeirah — 20 minutes drive
  • Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes drive
Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients an amazing 2 bedroom apartments, located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, known as the Bluewaters Bay by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,549 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road ( 05 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 10 mins )
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence ( 15 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go