Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

We offer luminous apartment with balconies and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features around-the-clock security and a concierge, barbecue and dining areas, gardens, an outdoor cinema, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga studios, a spa area with a sauna and a steam room, a conference room, a kids' playground, a mini golf course, a tennis court.

Completion - December, 2026.

3-meter-high ceilings

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Fully equipped kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai Marina.