Residential complex New residence Catch with swimming pools and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 724,820

About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with balconies and parking spaces.

The residence features a panoramic view, a security system, two swimming pools, a fitness center, a barbecue area, a garden, a games room and a lounge area.

Completion - January, 2024.

Features of the flats
  • Double glazing
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area with numerous shops, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons, parks, kids' playgrounds.

  • Dubai Miracle Garden - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Autodrome - 10 minutes
  • Schools and kindergarten - 5 minutes drive
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 40 minutes
  • Metro station - 21 minutes
Dubai, UAE
