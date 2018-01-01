Residential complex New residence Catch with swimming pools and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 724,820
About the complex
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
The residence features a panoramic view, a security system, two swimming pools, a fitness center, a barbecue area, a garden, a games room and a lounge area.
Completion - January, 2024.Features of the flats
- Double glazing
- Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area with numerous shops, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons, parks, kids' playgrounds.
- Dubai Miracle Garden - 10 minutes
- Dubai Autodrome - 10 minutes
- Schools and kindergarten - 5 minutes drive
- Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 40 minutes
- Metro station - 21 minutes
New building location
