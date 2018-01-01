Residential complex Gated complex of villas Hartland II Villas with an international school and green areas, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 5,695,734
About the complex

We offer villas with parking spaces, private swimming pools, and gardens.

The residence features large green areas and lagoons, an international school, a shopping mall.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
Other complexes
Apartment building vida marina residence
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

Deal: Sales

Category: Apartment 
Area: Marina  
Sub-Location: Vida Marina Residence 
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
View: Community View 
Parking: 1
Furnished: Unfurnished
 Availability: Available, handover ended on April

Inner Square: 1260 sq. Ft.
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2023.

Advantages

17% discount is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
Apartment building 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,828 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

Location Nearby;

  • Palm Jumeirah – 05 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Business Bay – 20 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 25 mins
  • La Mer – 30 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

