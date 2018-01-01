Residential complex Gated complex of villas Hartland II Villas with an international school and green areas, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 5,695,734
About the complex
We offer villas with parking spaces, private swimming pools, and gardens.
The residence features large green areas and lagoons, an international school, a shopping mall.
Completion - December, 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
- Business Bay - 12 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
