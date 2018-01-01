  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 356,953
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city.

The residence features an 18-hole golf course, a club with restaurants and a lounge, a spa center, an infinity pool, a fitness room, landscaped gardens and terraces, barbecue areas.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a large shopping mall, a ski trail, metro and railway stations.

  • Burj Khalifa - 11 km
  • Airport - 13 km
  • Sea - 14 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building Beach Vista, DUBAI HARBOUR
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | The Quayside | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Erin | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 356,953
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New luxury residence Orla with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a kids' playground, an infinity pool, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, a parking, a private beach.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment, 20 - 30 minutes drive from Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport.
Apartment building 1BR | Jomana | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Key Highlights;

  • Sleek designs & contemporary facades
  • Modern & grand interiors with finest decor
  • Prestigious freehold community in Jumeirah District
  • Access to five-star dining, hospitality, leisure & activities experience

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 796 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

First-class apart-hotel right on the beach offers its guests restaurants, swimming pools, SPA, places for business meetings, banquets and parties. This place is famous for its 150-meter sandy beach and night club on the roof of the building.

The complex includes 470 luxurious rooms, which are furnished with exquisite furniture. The windows offer stunning views of the sea, harbor and city.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • fitted kitchen
  • full-length windows
  • king-size beds
  • high-speed internet
  • finest marble
  • bathrooms all feature a separate bath and shower
Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

40% of the income is distributed to the owners under the pool system.

The average yield for the last year was 7.5% net. In 2022, a yield of 9-10% is expected.

The owner has the right to stay in the room 14 days a year.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • The complex is located right at the "base" of the palm, next to Dubai Marina.
  • Dubai Internet City is only 5 km away.
  • The nearest golf course is 7 km away.
  • Hospital - 8.5 km away.
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 14 km away.
  • International airport - 40 km away.
Realting.com
Go