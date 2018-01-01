Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE
from € 356,953
1
About the complex
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city.
The residence features an 18-hole golf course, a club with restaurants and a lounge, a spa center, an infinity pool, a fitness room, landscaped gardens and terraces, barbecue areas.
Completion - December, 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a large shopping mall, a ski trail, metro and railway stations.
- Burj Khalifa - 11 km
- Airport - 13 km
- Sea - 14 km
New building location
