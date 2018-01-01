Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in La Sirene, Port De La Mer, Dubai.
La Sirene by Meraas is a sub-community that presents a collection of freehold apartments unit. Experience living on the edge of Dubai’s pristine coastline & embrace the inspired seaside lifestyle that offers more to explore
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,277 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Walk-in-closet
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Barbeque area
- Fitness centre
- Sports court
- Shopping & Supermarket
- Beach access
- Beach Volleyball
- Marina & Yacht
- Mosque
- Water activity
- Services
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlets
- 24/7 Security
- CCTV
- Fire Facilities
Location Nearby;
- La Mer Beach ( 05 mins )
- Downtown Dubai ( 10 mins )
- Dubai International Airport ( 15 mins )
- Palm Jumeirah ( 20 mins )
- Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )
- The Walk JBR ( 30 mins )
- Al Maktoum International Airport ( 45 mins )
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284