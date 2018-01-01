Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Specifications

Type - Apartment

Size - 2,716 sq ft

No. of bedrooms - 4

No. of bathrooms - 5

25 mins from Downtown

25 mins from Airport

Unfurnished

Vacant

Features

Brand New

Maids room

Laundry room

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Large balcony

2 Covered parking

Fully fitted kitchen

Private Beach Access

About area

Miami Beach-inspired Architecture

Private gated island

Upcoming Mall

2 Neighbourhood Parks

1.5 km Pristine Private Beach

13,000 sqm Retail Mall

85,000 sqm Hotel Spaces

25,000 sqm Amenities

Come home to Dubai’s most exclusive island. Located within the new maritime center of the UAE, Dubai Harbour, EMAAR BEACHFRONT is a meticulously master-planned waterfront haven. A unique blend of cosmopolitan living, prime location, and luxury seaside lifestyle

A sweet life starts with a tropical breeze. And with direct access to Dubai Marina and a swift connection to Sheikh Zayed Road, wake up to the soothing sounds of waves; sail into the open horizon; or take a relaxing dip in the open sea. At Emaar Beachfront, every day is beach day.