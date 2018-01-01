  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 999,670
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer townhouses with roof-top terraces, parking spaces, landscaped territory.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Creek - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 16 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 7 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 21 minutes
  • Golf course - 10 minutes
  • Business Bay - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence Luna close to all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Marina Shores | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury apartments with a panoramic view in Creekside 18 residence with swimming pools and a gym near the marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Liva | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 999,670
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Sunrise Bay Tower 1, DUBAI HARBOUR
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Apartment
  • Size - 2,716 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 4
  • No. of bathrooms - 5
  • 25 mins from Downtown
  • 25 mins from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Brand New

Maids room

Laundry room

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Large balcony

2 Covered parking 

Fully fitted kitchen

Private Beach Access

 

About area

 

Miami Beach-inspired Architecture 

Private gated island

Upcoming Mall

2 Neighbourhood Parks

1.5 km Pristine Private Beach

13,000 sqm Retail Mall

85,000 sqm Hotel Spaces

25,000 sqm Amenities

Come home to Dubai’s most exclusive island. Located within the new maritime center of the UAE, Dubai Harbour, EMAAR BEACHFRONT is a meticulously master-planned waterfront haven. A unique blend of cosmopolitan living, prime location, and luxury seaside lifestyle

A sweet life starts with a tropical breeze. And with direct access to Dubai Marina and a swift connection to Sheikh Zayed Road, wake up to the soothing sounds of waves; sail into the open horizon; or take a relaxing dip in the open sea. At Emaar Beachfront, every day is beach day.

 
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer an amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in La Sirene, Port De La Mer, Dubai.

La Sirene by Meraas is a sub-community that presents a collection of freehold apartments unit. Experience living on the edge of Dubai’s pristine coastline & embrace the inspired seaside lifestyle that offers more to explore

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,277 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Beach access
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Services
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • 24/7 Security
  • CCTV
  • Fire Facilities

Location Nearby;

  • La Mer Beach ( 05 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 10 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 15 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 20 mins )
  • Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )
  • The Walk JBR ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 45 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Apartment building 2BR | Jomana | Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,249 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Sufouh – 1.8Km
  • Umm Suqeim – 2.1Km
  • Sufouh Gardens – 2.7Km
  • Acacia Avenues – 2.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go