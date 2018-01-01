Residential complex High-rise residence Waves Opulence with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach, Sobha Hartland, Dubai, UAE
from € 500,033
1 / 3
About the complex
We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.
The residence features an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kids' playground, a garden, restaurants and cafes.
Completion - 2025.Features of the flats
- Fully equipped kitchen
- Beach - 1 minute
- Burj Khalifa - 13.8 km
- Airport - 15.6 km
- Sea - 14 km
- Dubai Mall - 12 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
