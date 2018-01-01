  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 796,065
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city, the ocean and the canal.

The residence features an infinity pool, a marina, a shopping mall, beaches, restaurants, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, concierge service.

Completion - December, 2026.

Features of the flats
  • "Smart home" system
  • Fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Canal Heights | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Grove | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | The Highbury | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence LIV Marina with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 796,065
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments and townhouses with different layouts. The flats offer picturesque views.

The residence features landscaped gardens abd parks, a sauna and a steam bath, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a restaurant, a parking, a cinema.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in wardrobes
Advantages

Profitability - 5%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the international school, near the golf club, bus stops, shopping malls.

  • Burj Khalifa - 28.3 km
  • Airport - 42.6 km
  • Sea - 18.3 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Grove | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,081 Sqft
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Concierge services
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Inner Plaza
  • Multi-purpose room
  • Community room
  • Entertainment room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Culture Village – 2.8Km
  • Health care centre phase 2 – 2.9Km
  • Al Kifaf – 6.3Km
  • Warsan Village – 6.5Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | ORB Tower | District One
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as the ORB Tower by District One.

Amenities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,690 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Facilities;

  • Crystal Lagoon & Beachfront
  • Private Beach Access
  • A abundance of green space
  • Bicycle track
  • Pharmacy
  • Rooftop Health Club
  • Nursery school
  • Boardwalk
  • Family-friendly
  • Private community

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go