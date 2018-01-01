Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE

We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city, the ocean and the canal.

The residence features an infinity pool, a marina, a shopping mall, beaches, restaurants, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, concierge service.

Completion - December, 2026.

"Smart home" system

Fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.