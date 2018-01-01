Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 796,065
About the complex
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city, the ocean and the canal.
The residence features an infinity pool, a marina, a shopping mall, beaches, restaurants, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, concierge service.
Completion - December, 2026.
- "Smart home" system
- Fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances
The property is located in the heart of Dubai.
- Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
