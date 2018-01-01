  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Large residence Elvira with swimming pools and green areas close to the city center, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Large residence Elvira with swimming pools and green areas close to the city center, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 324,974
About the complex

We offer flats with large balconies, spacious townhouses, and duplex apartments with terraces.

The residence features large green areas, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a barbecue area, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, only a few minutes away from the city center, in close proximity to a metro station, within walking distance of cafés, restaurants, shops, and Dubai Hills Mall.

Other complexes
Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Optionally, the apartments can be delivered fully furnished. The flats will be popular among young professionals and businessmen due to affordable rental price and numerous social areas.

In the territory there is a swimming pool, a cinema, a games area, bowling, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness room, a yoga studio, a food court, a barbecue area, a sauna, a steam bath, a laundry, a supermarket. Separate areas for work and communication are made - lounge area, coworking space and library.

Apartments areas - from 25 to 72 m2

Completion - June, 2023.

Advantages

Installment plan is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Triangle is a new self-contained residential community with well-developed infrastructure. The area is dominated by low-rise apartment complexes, villas and townhouses, most of the facilities have been put into operation. The area has developed infrastructure: there are schools and kindergartens, a fountain and a landscaped pond, landscaped parks and gardens with walking and jogging paths, children's playgrounds, tennis courts, barbecue areas, shops and supermarkets. In the near future, Al Khail Avenue mega-mall with an area of ​​185,000 m² will be open in JVT. The area has direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing JVT with convenient transport accessibility.

  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Sports City - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 12 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai World Trade Centre - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Golf Estate Clubhouse - 15 minutes
  • Arcadia schools - 5 minutes
  • JVT Community Park with tennis courts - 3 minutes
  • exit to the highway only 2 minutes
Residential complex Catch residential complex with swimming pools, bar and playground area, in a quiet area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is an architecturally impressive building designed in the style of Miami homes and hotels. It consists of 21 floors and has spacious living spaces and amenities for residents.

The light colour palette is used in the living areas. The complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each apartment has 1-2 parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Two pools: swimming pool with sparkling waterfall and a children's pool with safety technology.

Other amenities: bar with fresh juices, sunbathing terrace with cabanas and sun loungers, video surveillance and security, play area with ping pong and table football, multi-purpose room for social events, parties, and TV viewing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building offers convenient access to popular areas in Dubai, facilitated by the following public transport network:

  • Underground: metro stations R73, R71 and DMCC 1
  • Bus lines: 19 bus stops in total in Jumeirah Village Circle
  • Water transport: Marina Mall and Marina Terrace station.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) - 38 minutes drive away

Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) - 34 minutes.
Residential complex Apartments with private swimming pools, in a residential complex Samana Waves II with wellness centre, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a luxury residential apartment complex located in the heart of Dubai. The project offers modern apartments with spacious interiors and spectacular views from the windows. Each apartment has private pools and balconies.

The complex also has many amenities: 3 shops, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, water cascade pools, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, close to Dubai International Stadium, the project has everything you need for everyday life nearby. There are a school, hospital, shops and a golf course nearby.

