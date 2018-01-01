Residential complex Large residence Elvira with swimming pools and green areas close to the city center, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 324,974
About the complex
We offer flats with large balconies, spacious townhouses, and duplex apartments with terraces.
The residence features large green areas, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a barbecue area, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.
Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, only a few minutes away from the city center, in close proximity to a metro station, within walking distance of cafés, restaurants, shops, and Dubai Hills Mall.
