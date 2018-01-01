Residential complex New premium residence Crescent with a swimming pool in the eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 207,952
About the complex
We offer apartments with balconies and a picturesque view of the city.
The residence features security, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a parking, a well-maintained territory.
Completion - December, 2023.Features of the flats
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten.
- Shopping mall - 600 meters
- Sea - 11.5 km
- Burj Khalifa - 22 km
- Airport - 40 km
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
