Residential complex New premium residence Crescent with a swimming pool in the eco-friendly area of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from € 207,952

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and a picturesque view of the city.

The residence features security, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a parking, a well-maintained territory.

Completion - December, 2023.

Features of the flats
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten.

  • Shopping mall - 600 meters
  • Sea - 11.5 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 km
  • Airport - 40 km
New building location
