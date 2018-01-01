  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm Jumeirah, Media City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm Jumeirah, Media City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 3,970,991
Residential complex New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm Jumeirah, Media City, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer modern apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city.

The residence features a concierge, a cafe, a sauna and a steam bath, a library and a lounge area, a gym, a kids' center, swimming pools for children and adults, a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground.

Completion - September, 2024.

Features of the flats
  • "Smart home" system
  • Air conditioning
  • Modern appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Mall - 2 minutes
  • Golf course - 5 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 8 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 10 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
