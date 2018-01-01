Residential complex New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm Jumeirah, Media City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 3,970,991
About the complex
We offer modern apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city.
The residence features a concierge, a cafe, a sauna and a steam bath, a library and a lounge area, a gym, a kids' center, swimming pools for children and adults, a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground.
Completion - September, 2024.Features of the flats
- "Smart home" system
- Air conditioning
- Modern appliances
- Dubai Mall - 2 minutes
- Golf course - 5 minutes
- Burj Al Arab - 8 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
- Mall of Emirates - 10 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
