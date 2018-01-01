  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Premium Residence 110 in a prestigious area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from € 454,463

Dubai, UAE
from € 454,463
Residential complex Premium Residence 110 in a prestigious area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence features a gym, an outdoor swimming pool, security, a parking.

Features of the flats
  • Fully equipped kitchen with white appliances
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes from Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, close to Sheik Zayed Road.

  • Dubai Mall - 3.8 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3.5 km
  • Airport - 16 km
  • Sea - 7.2 km
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building Studio | Mykonos | Samana
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury residence Orla with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium Residence 110 in a prestigious area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 454,463
Apartment building 4BR | Cavalli Couture | Dubai Water Canal
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 4 bedroom apartment, located in Cavalli Couture, Dubai Water Canal.

Key Highlights;

  • Brilliant locality connected with awesome places
  • Luxury design indoor podium lagoon & lazy river at service
  • Exclusive design limited edition residences with pool
  • Natural elements & design making amazing exteriors

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 5,300 Sqft
  • Store area
  • Laundry
  • Powder room
  • Lift
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Show Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach Access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Green surrounding
  • Sports court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Party Hall
  • Club House

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal.

Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-controlled swimming pools for children and adults, two state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, steam rooms and sauna, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Business Bay, close to the Dubai Canal and the prestigious Downtown area. Nearby there are schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafes, boutiques and shops in the world's largest shopping mall.

The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport. It is approximately 21 minutes away via Al Khail Road.
Apart - hotel The Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Address Property

DISCOVER KEMPINSKI FLOATING PALACE

Kempinski Floating Palace is a floating luxury hotel that offers a unique experience.

From fine dining to shopping center and inclusive amenities, the hotel guaranteed a prestigious stay for visitors and investors.

Away from the distractions of the city, Sea Palace offers serenity in the heart of Dubai.

The Kempinski Floating Palace is committed to creating a lifetime of memories on the water beyond what you can imagine.

The Sea Palace will be constituted mainly of 156 Rooms, some of which are Royal Suites, Deluxe Rooms and 6 of our favorite Luxury Penthouse with private pools.

The Luxury experience will also include mul- tinational fine dining restaurants, 5 star Spa treatments in addition to Fitness area and a luxury shopping center.

Investors and visitors will also enjoy their stay while keeping their busi- ness at hand, since the resort will have meeting and conference rooms.

Luxury seekers and business lovers will enjoy investing in a vacation that will bring out the Fiji feel in the mid of the Middle East.

Kempinski Floating Palace will proudly host a wide range of activities for sea lovers with stunning views of the sea and winding spacious areas.

SEA ESCAPE

Located in the richness of Dubai. The Kempinski Floaring Palace will enable visitors to wake up within serenity and tranquility

of the sea and the city at the same time.

 

The Kempinski Floating Palace will be constituted of 4 blocks combined under a Pyramid.

All 4 blocks will be connected from the second floor.

With a wide range of room choices, visitors and investors will be able to enjoy 6 room types each with very refined and luxurious details.

 

At Kempinski we made sure the experience is one of a kind as we paid the best attention to details on the interior and architectural aspects. From floor titles, to furniture to indoor and outdoor lighting Sea Palace will make sure you’ll feel embedded with luxury at the midst of the oceans. The interior of rooms will be spacious enough to be verified and can be managed by multinational hotel chains.

