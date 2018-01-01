  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Residence STAR with a garden and swimming pools in the prestigious area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residence STAR with a garden and swimming pools in the prestigious area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 160,462
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residence STAR with a garden and swimming pools in the prestigious area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a cafe, a gym, a landscaped garden, a kids' playground, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • International airport - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Scandinavian-style villas with private beach area, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Creek close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Residence STAR with a garden and swimming pools in the prestigious area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 160,462
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

Amenities & Facilties;

- 3 Bedroom

- 3 Bath

- Unfurnished 

- BUA; 1,292 Sqft 

- Store area 

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards 

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

Nearby Neighbourhood;

- Victory Heights; 1.5Km

- Sports City; 1.7Km

- Jumeirah Village Triangle; 2.5Km

- Motor City; 2.7Km

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Studio | The Highbury | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present a studio, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington

Key Highlights;

  • Easy accessibility to key landmarks & destinations
  • Finest amenities & services are available within the development
  • Luxury finishing & creative designs residences at service
  • Green environment surrounded with captivating views

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 425 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer townhouses with roof-top terraces, parking spaces, landscaped territory.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Creek - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 16 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 7 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 21 minutes
  • Golf course - 10 minutes
  • Business Bay - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
Realting.com
Go