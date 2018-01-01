  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 315,122
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence features a green area, swimming pools, concierge service, a cafe, a gym, a spa center, restaurants and shops, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a parking, around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Appliances (fridge, washer, hob, dishwasher, TV, microwave)
  • Alarm
  • Cable TV
  • High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a metro station and public transport stops, close to shopping malls and Dubai Marina.

  • Sea and beaches - 5 km
  • Airport - 30 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 315,122
