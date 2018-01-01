Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments SHAISTA close to beaches, in the prestigious residential area of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 315,122
About the complex
The residence features a green area, swimming pools, concierge service, a cafe, a gym, a spa center, restaurants and shops, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a parking, around-the-clock security.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Appliances (fridge, washer, hob, dishwasher, TV, microwave)
- Alarm
- Cable TV
- High-speed Internet
The property is located near a metro station and public transport stops, close to shopping malls and Dubai Marina.
- Sea and beaches - 5 km
- Airport - 30 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
