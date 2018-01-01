Residential complex New residence PLAZA with restaurants and a spa center in one of the most popular and picturesque areas of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 414,528
1 / 3
About the complex
We offer furnished full-service apartments.
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, concierge service, a gym, a spa center, restaurants and shops, a kids' playground, a parking, a barbecue area, around-the-clock security.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Appliances (fridge, washer, hob, hood)
- Air conditioning
- Double glazing
- TV
- Satellite antenna
The property is located near a metro station, shopping malls and Expo 2020.
- Expo 2020 - 14 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
- International airport - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes