  Residential complex New residence PLAZA with restaurants and a spa center in one of the most popular and picturesque areas of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence PLAZA with restaurants and a spa center in one of the most popular and picturesque areas of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 414,528
About the complex

We offer furnished full-service apartments.

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, concierge service, a gym, a spa center, restaurants and shops, a kids' playground, a parking, a barbecue area, around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Appliances (fridge, washer, hob, hood)
  • Air conditioning
  • Double glazing
  • TV
  • Satellite antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a metro station, shopping malls and Expo 2020.

  • Expo 2020 - 14 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • International airport - 20 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence PLAZA with restaurants and a spa center in one of the most popular and picturesque areas of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 414,528
