Residential complex Beachfront residence Mina in the sought-after area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 728,390
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the sea.
The beautiful luxury residence features swimming pools, a private beach, a park, lounge areas, restaurants, a gym, a spa area, a cinema, around-the-clock security.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Aquapark - 5 minutes
- Nakheel shopping mall - 10 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
- Mall of Emirates - 20 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
New building location
