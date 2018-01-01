  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Beachfront residence Mina in the sought-after area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 728,390

Dubai, UAE
from € 728,390
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the sea.

The beautiful luxury residence features swimming pools, a private beach, a park, lounge areas, restaurants, a gym, a spa area, a cinema, around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Aquapark - 5 minutes
  • Nakheel shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
Dubai, UAE
