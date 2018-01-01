  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE

Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 153,963
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a lagoon-style swimming pool and an artificial beach, landscaped gardens, shops, cafes and restaurants, two gyms, kids' playgrounds and pools, yoga, lounge and barbecue areas, sports grounds.

Completion - June, 2024.

Advantages

In case of installment plan 40/60 - 17% discount.

In case of payment in full - 22% discount.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai Studio City, close to Motor City and Sports City districts, the city center and Expo 2020, a few minutes away from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • EXPO 2020 - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • School - 9 minutes
  • Clinic - 9 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Peninsula Five | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | The Highbury | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Golf Gate with a golf course and green areas close to Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New guarded residence Artesia with a hotel near a golf course, in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 153,963
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex The tallest residence Anwa in the district of Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer different apartments with a picturesque view of the sea and the city.

Each flat has 1 or 2 parking spaces.

The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' pool, a landscaped garden, a cafe and a bakery, a children's playground, a yoga and pilates studio, a gym.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Marble floor
  • Fully fitted European kitchens by Porcelanosa
  • Integrated kitchen appliances by Gorenje (electric oven and hob, dishwasher, fridge, washer-dryer)
  • Video intercom
  • Built-in wardrobes with LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Nearest hospital - 10 minutes
  • Nearest school - 10 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as North 43 by Naseeb Group.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Amenities & Facilities;
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Fully Furnished
  • BUA; 718 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Jacuzzi
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Concierge
  • Housekeeping
  • Music room
  • Games lounge
  • Study & Conference room
  • Wifi connection in all public areas
  • Leisure & family area
  • Sports court
  • Kid’s play area
  • Walking trails
  • Barbeque area
  • Community View
  • Lush green parks
  • Mosque
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Parking areas

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Downtown – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Community View | Furnished
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer fully 2 bedroom apartment, located in Elevate, Arjan, Dubai.

Amenities & Facilities;

- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Fully furnished
- BUA; 1,236 Sqft 
- Dining area
- Open Kitchen
- Study & Store area
- Powder room 
- Walk-in-closet 
- Balcony & Terrace 
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area 
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet 
- Restaurant & Cafe 
- Kid's indoor playing area
- Kid's pool & Lap pool
- Splash fountain 
- Electronic gaming rooms
- Gazebo 
- Coffee Bar 
- Fitness Studio 
- Health & Wellness center 
- Club room
- Fire pit 
- Cinema 
- Business Center
- School & Institute 
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Running, Cycling & Jogging track
- Yoga & Meditation area 

Locations Nearby;

- Dubai Hills Mall - 05 mins
- Sheikh Zayed Road - 10 mins
- Burj Al Arab - 10 mins
- Mall Of Emirates - 10 mins 
- Business Bay - 20 mins
- Downtown Dubai - 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport - 25 mins 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go