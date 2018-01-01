Residential complex Modern low-rise residence Beach Oasis in the heart of Dubai Studio City, UAE
About the complex
The residence features a lagoon-style swimming pool and an artificial beach, landscaped gardens, shops, cafes and restaurants, two gyms, kids' playgrounds and pools, yoga, lounge and barbecue areas, sports grounds.
Completion - June, 2024.Advantages
In case of installment plan 40/60 - 17% discount.
In case of payment in full - 22% discount.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Dubai Studio City, close to Motor City and Sports City districts, the city center and Expo 2020, a few minutes away from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
- Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
- EXPO 2020 - 18 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
- International Airport - 25 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
- School - 9 minutes
- Clinic - 9 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
