Residential complex Residential complex Riviera I with a view of the promenade in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in 2 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk known as Erin by Meraas.

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,835 Sqft

Utility

Maid room

Powder room

Closet

Store area

Foyer

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Gym

Barbeque area

24/7 Security

Beach access

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Restaurant & Cafe

Dining & Retail outlet

Sea views

Hospital

Spa & Sauna room

Water activity

Running, Jogging & Cycling area

Yoga & Meditation

Dog park

Tennis, Squash & Basketball court

Games table

Event area

Function room

Nursery

Picnic Pavilions

Location Nearby;

City Walk Mall – 05 mins

Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins

La Mer Beach – 15 mins

Dubai International Airport – 20 mins

Al Maktoum International Airport – 50 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call:

