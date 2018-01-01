Residential complex Residential complex Riviera I with a view of the promenade in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
from € 283,063
About the complex
The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.Advantages
17% discount is possible.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
- Business Bay - 10 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
- Golf Club - 10 minutes
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
