  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 463,510
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
1 / 14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - 3 quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Elano | Arjan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Riviera IV with rich infrastructure in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 463,510
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer villas and townhouses with balconies and a view of the lagoon and the city.

The prestigious residence features a sports ground, a lagoon, a kids' playground, a yoga studio, sandy beaches, a bike and waking path, barbecue areas, a fitness center.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Miele appliances
  • Marble floor in the living and dining rooms
  • Large windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the central district of Downtown Dubai.

  • Dubai Water Canal - 23 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes
  • Fountain Dubai - 21 minutes
  • Dolphinarium - 19 minutes
Residential complex New apartments with views of a large park in a complex Lime Gardens, close to the business and tourist areas in Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex near the large green park, a short drive from the city's attractions. The building has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and duplex townhouses with 1-2 bedrooms.

Amenities: fully equipped gym, adult and children's pools, wellness center, educational facilities, 2 first floor retail spaces, and landscaped outdoor recreation areas.

Advantages

The project includes: 1) large park with various areas: playgrounds, recreation areas, basketball, volleyball and skateboard courts, jogging tracks, outdoor gym, and dog park; 2) shopping center with 650+ stores and restaurants, a roller coaster ride, activities and entertainment for the whole family; 3) golf club in front of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, with learning opportunities.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 1st installment -10% of total price
  • 2nd installment -10%
  • 3rd installment -10%
  • 10% of construction -10%
  • 20% completion-10%
  • 40% completion -10%
  • 60% completion -10%
  • 80% completion - 10%
  • Completion - 20%
Location and nearby infrastructure

With easy access to Al Khail Road, the project is just a short drive from downtown Dubai and other business, shopping and tourist areas of the city. The proximity to the Etihad Rail subway line will provide quick and easy access to airports and other attractions.

  • 20 minutes from Dubai Airport
  • 15 minutes from Dubai Marina
  • 25 minutes from Al Maktoum Airport
  • 12 minutes to Dubai city center
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a yield of 8% in the prestigious hotel and residential complex Five, JVC area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant.

Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens.

Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 19 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 21 minutes to The Walk JBR
  • 22 minutes to to Dubai Mall
  • 28 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB)
  • 35 minutes new Al Maktoum International Airport
Realting.com
Go