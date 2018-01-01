  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 554,700
Share using:
QR
Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is a residential complex with several buildings The Cove with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

This complex also includes recreational facilities: restaurants, cafes, a green central park of the area, a marina, a yacht club will be popular places for residents.

The Cove includes residential units with a variety of layouts: standard 1-3 bedroom apartments, 2-3 bedroom duplexes and 2-4 bedroom townhouses.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Dubai. Nearby there are schools, hotels, stores, restaurants, cafes, a marina, a central park and a promenade for walking.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are within 10-15 minutes drive away.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Canal Heights | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Lamtara | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Urban Oasis residential complex by Italian designer, near the water channel, with city views, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 554,700
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | La Sirene | Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients amazing 1 Bedroom apartment, located in Port De La Mer, known as La Sirene by Meraas.

Key Highlights;

  • Residential waterfront development with apartments
  • Leisure designed areas & posh amenities
  • 190 plus berth Marina & Yacht Club
  • Easy & Flexible payment plan options
  • Seaside & Marine Promenade
  • Exclusive community surrounded by Coastal Waters

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • BUA; 791 Sqft
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Fitness centre
  • 24/7 Security
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Sports court
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Beach Volleyball

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Large residence Elvira with swimming pools and green areas close to the city center, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer flats with large balconies, spacious townhouses, and duplex apartments with terraces.

The residence features large green areas, swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a barbecue area, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, only a few minutes away from the city center, in close proximity to a metro station, within walking distance of cafés, restaurants, shops, and Dubai Hills Mall.
Apartment building 2BR | Palm Gateway | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, Palm Gateway, Dubai.

Palm Gateway by Nakheel is a luxury residential development offering amazing units with amenities to avail.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,383 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Utility
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Sports court
  • Swimming pool
  • Community Hall
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Green surrounding
  • Sitting area
  • Barbeque area
  • Beach area
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Outdoor sports facilities

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Marina ( 10 mins )
  • Mall Of Emirates ( 10 mins )
  • Dubai Internet City ( 10 mins )
  • Jumeirah Village Circle ( 15 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go