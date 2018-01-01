Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

The project is a residential complex with several buildings The Cove with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

This complex also includes recreational facilities: restaurants, cafes, a green central park of the area, a marina, a yacht club will be popular places for residents.

The Cove includes residential units with a variety of layouts: standard 1-3 bedroom apartments, 2-3 bedroom duplexes and 2-4 bedroom townhouses.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Dubai. Nearby there are schools, hotels, stores, restaurants, cafes, a marina, a central park and a promenade for walking.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are within 10-15 minutes drive away.