Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 554,700
About the complex
The project is a residential complex with several buildings The Cove with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.
This complex also includes recreational facilities: restaurants, cafes, a green central park of the area, a marina, a yacht club will be popular places for residents.
The Cove includes residential units with a variety of layouts: standard 1-3 bedroom apartments, 2-3 bedroom duplexes and 2-4 bedroom townhouses.Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Creek Harbour is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Dubai. Nearby there are schools, hotels, stores, restaurants, cafes, a marina, a central park and a promenade for walking.
Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are within 10-15 minutes drive away.
New building location
