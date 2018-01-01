Residential complex Apartments with views of harbor and large park in Harbour Gate residential complex with swimming pools and gym, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 444,700
About the complex

The project includes two towers of Harbour Gate residential complex with views of Dubai Creek harbor and a large green park, cafes, restaurants, and stores. The construction includes the latest technology and high quality materials.

The residential complex has apartments with elegant architecture and neutral color palette. Apartments with different layouts: living room, kitchen and dining of open plan, 1-3 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, hallway, laundry room, and dressing room.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is a new district of Dubai, the main venue for the World Expo 2020.

The residential complex is located near the central square of the area, the park and the Creek marina.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are 10-15 minutes drive away.

Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | The Highbury | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Design Quarter | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Onyx | Binghatti
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a low-rise residence Santorini, close to a golf course, Studio City area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Residential complex Victoria villas and townhouses in eco-friendly area with water bodies, parks, and sports fields, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Victoria Community is a residential project located in a remote area of Dubailand, in Damac Hills 2.

The project consists of comfortable 3-4 bedroom villas and 1-6 bedroom townhouses. The exterior façade of the residences has a contemporary style, while the interiors are finished in warm pastel colours.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Residents of the complex are also provided with common area amenities: lakes and parks, volleyball and basketball courts, tennis courts, butterfly garden, community amphitheatre, cinemas, jogging and cycling paths, beach recreation area, petting farm, and security service.

Advantages

Damac Hills 2 is suitable for people who value the area's eco-friendlines, tranquillity and quick access to amenities.

With an average ROI of 5% on villas and townhouses in Damac Hills 2, buying a home in the Victoria community can be a good investment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The area on which the complex is located is an area with artificial water bodies, park areas, sports fields and infrastructure facilities. The community centre is a 5-minute drive away with a Carrefour supermarket, Nay Oxygen Cafe & Restaurant, Dough Me Nation and Altoot Alabyad Truck Food.

Public transport in Damac Hills 2 is not yet developed, so residents are encouraged to use a private car or taxi service.

It will take about 30 minutes to get to the major shopping centres from Victoria Villas. Dubai Outlet Mall, Cityland Mall or LuLu Hypermarket can be reached within this time. Recreational facilities are also within a half hour drive of the community:

  • Trump International Golf Club;
  • Dubai Rugby Sevens Stadium;
  • Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club;
  • Global Village entertainment center;
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure indoor theme park.

Downtown Dubai and its major attractions can be reached in about 35 minutes by car from the community, the DXB and Al Maktoum airports are 40 minutes away and the nearest beaches are about 45 minutes away.
Apartment building 1BR | The Quayside | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 768 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • City Walk – 2.7Km
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 3.8Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 4.1Km
  • The Polo Residence – 4.2Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Townhouses in a new residential complex in a prestigious area of Dubai.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • park
  • parking
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • panoramic windows
  • tile floors
  • high ceilings
  • built-in kitchen
  • equipped bathrooms
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Flexible payment system:

  • 10% — purchase date
  • 10% — every 4 months
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South — one of the most profitable areas for property investment for today. Al Maktoum International Airport is located here.

The area has all necessary infrastructure and excellent transportation system.

