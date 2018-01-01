Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 354,200
About the complex

The project is an apartment complex of a 15-storey tower. It is located near the Burj district, close to the main attractions of the city and a short drive from the key highways.

This stylish tower is not only an ideal place to live (tastefully designed neutral furniture, equipped kitchens and large balconies), it is also a beneficial investment opportunity for rent.

The complex has apartments with equipped kitchens, 1-3 bedrooms, 1-3 bathrooms, and 1-2 balconies.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the Business Bay area. The property is in close proximity to the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Nearby there are also various cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, Jumeirah Beach, DIFC, hospitals, and schools.

Dubai International Airport is a 26-minute drive away.

