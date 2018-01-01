Residential complex Furnished apartments in a modern beachfront residence Mansio with swimming pools and gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
About the complex
We offer spacious and high-quality full-service apartments with balconies and terraces, panoramic views of the city.
The residence has a private beach, a beach club and a restaurant, three swimming pools, a conference room, a kids' playground, a fitness center and a gym, a basketball court, a barbecue area and an event area, an underground parking, a concierge and around-the-clock security, landscaped gardens and water features.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Marble floor
- Built-in kitchens
- Italian branded appliances (cooktop, fridge, dishwasher, oven)
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- JBR Beach - 10 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 13 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
