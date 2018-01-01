  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,386,221
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a modern beachfront residence Mansio with swimming pools and gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer spacious and high-quality full-service apartments with balconies and terraces, panoramic views of the city.

The residence has a private beach, a beach club and a restaurant, three swimming pools, a conference room, a kids' playground, a fitness center and a gym, a basketball court, a barbecue area and an event area, an underground parking, a concierge and around-the-clock security, landscaped gardens and water features.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Marble floor
  • Built-in kitchens
  • Italian branded appliances (cooktop, fridge, dishwasher, oven)
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • JBR Beach - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 13 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Townhouses in a new residential complex in a prestigious area of Dubai.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • park
  • parking
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • panoramic windows
  • tile floors
  • high ceilings
  • built-in kitchen
  • equipped bathrooms
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Flexible payment system:

  • 10% — purchase date
  • 10% — every 4 months
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South — one of the most profitable areas for property investment for today. Al Maktoum International Airport is located here.

The area has all necessary infrastructure and excellent transportation system.
Residential complex New residence Grand with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club, Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with spacious wrap-around balconies.

The residence features two swimming pools with panoramic views of the city, a kids' playground and a kids' pool, a gym, shops and restaurants, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.

Completion - December, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of the dynamic district where you find Dubai International Cricket Stadium and a golf club.

  • Equestrian Club - 2 minutes
  • Autodrome Dubai - 3 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
  • International airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The Expo Valley project has over 300 townhouses and villas. The community also includes educational and wellness centres and attractions of Expo City Dubai. The community has eco-friendly amenities such as a lake, nature reserve, and farming.

Townhouses and villas have space for an office/gym on the ground level, bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and parking for 2-3 cars. Some houses have a walk-in wardrobe and a second living room on the upper level.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other project amenities include footpaths, cycle paths, yoga studio, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, recreational areas, shops and restaurants.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.

