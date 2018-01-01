  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,208,483
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
1 / 20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer stylish furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features a 5-level parking, an infinity pool and an outdoor jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a gym, a children's playground, a health club, a sauna and a steam bath, shops and cafes.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai, close to the places of interest, all necessary infrastructure, and highways.

  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
  • Metro station - 6 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 4 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Catch with swimming pools and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Design Quarter | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residence AYKON CITY
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Seascape | Mina Rashid
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,208,483
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | The Highbury | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present a studio, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington

Key Highlights;

  • Easy accessibility to key landmarks & destinations
  • Finest amenities & services are available within the development
  • Luxury finishing & creative designs residences at service
  • Green environment surrounded with captivating views

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 425 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Roskoshnyy 1-Bedroom v komplekse ASAYEL v MGL
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Highlights; - The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Convenience and services; - 1 bedroom - 1 bath - Unfurnished - Size: 816 sq. M. ft / 76 sq.m - Pool view - Laundry room - Open kitchen - BBQ area - Pool - gym - Restaurants and outlets - Medical center - Children's games - Park and recreation area - Restaurant and cafe - Running and cycling - Room spa and saunas - Water activities - Shops and supermarkets - A place for yoga and meditation - Fitness club - School and Institute

Location:

- 10 min to the beach
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- 15 min to Emirates Mall

 
Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is one of the largest gated communities in the heart of Dubai. It is a unique residential complex consisting of apartments and houses with different layouts.

The project has 896 apartments and 694 townhouses and villas with 4-5 bedrooms and 4-5 floors.

The homes have private elevators, spacious storage space, offices, kid's rooms, walk-in closets, parking and private swimming pools.

The balconies overlook a large green park of 25,000 m2.

The rooftop terrace has an outdoor kitchen, dining area, and lounge area.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 10% - prepayment
  • 10% - after 6 months
  • 10% - after 12 months
  • 10% - after 18 months
  • 60% - after the project is completed.
Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes stores, hospitals, a mosque, lounge areas, an outdoor bar, a kindergarten, jogging paths, tennis courts, golf courses, horseback riding areas, and bicycle paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the quiet area of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, surrounded by greenery, walking paths and parks, away from the noise of the city.

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

Hotels: Burj El Arab: 21 min, Meydan Hotel: 10 min, Armani Hotel: 17 min.

Commercial areas: DIFC Financial hub: 12 min, Business Bay: 15 min, D3: 15 min.

Clinics and hospitals: Emirates Hosp. Clinics: 17 min, Mediclinic City Hospital: 19 min, American Hospital: 19 min.

Transportation: DXB airport: 21 min, Sheikh Zayed Rd: 7 min, DWC airport: 35 min.

Golf Clubs: Meydan Golf: 10 min, Dubai Hills: 15 min, Emirates: 24min.

Educational Institutions: Gems-Willington-Pr. School: 17 min, the English College: 15 min, Dubai Int. Pvt. School: 17 min.

Leisure facilities: Dubai Mall: 16 min, Meydan One Mall: 15 min, Dubai Opera: 20 min.

Realting.com
Go