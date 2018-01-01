Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
from € 1,208,483
About the complex
We offer stylish furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features a 5-level parking, an infinity pool and an outdoor jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a gym, a children's playground, a health club, a sauna and a steam bath, shops and cafes.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Kitchen appliances
- Fully equipped kitchen
The property is located in the heart of Dubai, close to the places of interest, all necessary infrastructure, and highways.
- Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
- Metro station - 6 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 13 minutes
- Hospital - 10 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 4 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
