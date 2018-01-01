Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
About the complex
The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors.
The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018.
Convenient payment schedule:
- 41.7% - 1 prepayment
- 8.3% - 2 prepayment
- 8.3% - 20% construction
- 8.3% - 40% construction
- 8.3% - 60% completion
- 8.3% - 100% completion
- 4.2% - 6 months from completion
- 4.2% - 12 months from completion
- 4.2% - 18 months from completion
- 4.2% - 24 months from completion.
1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony.
2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room.
Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room.Facilities and equipment in the house
Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park.Advantages
Interest-free installments until 2027.
0% tax on purchases and sales.
Yield up to 18% per year from renting.
Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years).Location and nearby infrastructure
Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road.
Easy access to popular destinations by car:
- 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai
- 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport
- 25 minutes from EXPO-2021
- 45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.