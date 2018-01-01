  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 661,351
About the complex

The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors.

The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018.

Convenient payment schedule:

  • 41.7% - 1 prepayment
  • 8.3% - 2 prepayment
  • 8.3% - 20% construction
  • 8.3% - 40% construction
  • 8.3% - 60% completion
  • 8.3% - 100% completion
  • 4.2% - 6 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 12 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 18 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 24 months from completion.
Features of the flats Layout options:

1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony.

2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room.

Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park.

Advantages

Interest-free installments until 2027.

0% tax on purchases and sales.

Yield up to 18% per year from renting.

Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

  • 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai
  • 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport
  • 25 minutes from EXPO-2021
  • 45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
