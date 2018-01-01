  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Modern oceanfront design apartments with balconies, terraces and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Modern oceanfront design apartments with balconies, terraces and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 2,384,538
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Modern oceanfront design apartments with balconies, terraces and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new project by Ellington Properties in collaboration with Northacre and Sol Properties is exclusive oceanfront apartments surrounded by tropical palm trees on the northeast side of the crescent in Palm Jumeirah.

The Ocean House project is a unique design solution that combines the boundless expanse of the ocean with the bright architecture of the residential complex.

The interior design includes modern shapes and objects, bright colors of travertine, and natural wood.

Standard apartments have balconies or terraces. Penthouses and duplex apartments have private swimming pools and gardens.

Panoramic windows offer unforgettable views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Palm Jumeirah and the Persian Gulf.

Payment plan:

  • 20% - at the time of booking
  • 5% - 60 days after booking date
  • 5% - 120 days after booking date
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 20%
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 30%
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 40%
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 50%
  • 5% - at the time of completion of the project by 60%
  • 5% - at the time of the completion of the project construction by 70%
  • 40% - at the time of completion of the project.
Facilities and equipment in the house

Poolside Terrace: 50-meter Olympic-size pool, children's pool, gazebos and seating areas with loungers, and lush greenery.

Spa: A variety of wellness treatments and facilities, including pool lounge area, Himalayan salt cave, aromatherapy shower, hydrotherapy lane, steam room, and sauna.

Fitness center with views of the pool terrace and garden, with modern equipment, separate yoga studio, changing rooms, steam room, and sauna.

Other amenities: two-story lobby with reading and relaxation areas, club lounge area, cinema room, cigar room, designer kitchen for indoor and private events, conference room and co-working area, library, game room, gallery, and terraces for relaxation.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Palm Jumeirah features the modern era of innovation, leisure and entertainment. At the same time, it impresses tourists with its crescent shape which connects the modern city with the vast expanse of ocean.

You can quickly get to popular destinations:

  • 1 minute - Palm Jumeirah Waterfront
  • 3 minutes - Atlantis The Palm
  • 7 minutes - The Pointe
  • 12 minutes - The View at The Palm
  • 12 minutes - Nakheel Mall
  • 18 minutes - Dubai Marina
  • 25 minutes - Emirates Golf Club, Burj Al Arab Hotel, Ain Dubai, Mall Of The Emirates, Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Mall
  • 30 minutes - Dubai International Financial Centre
  • 35 minutes - International Airport of Dubai.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Spacious and luminous apartments with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour project, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | La Sirene | Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Levanto | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern oceanfront design apartments with balconies, terraces and swimming pools, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 2,384,538
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Catch residential complex with swimming pools, bar and playground area, in a quiet area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is an architecturally impressive building designed in the style of Miami homes and hotels. It consists of 21 floors and has spacious living spaces and amenities for residents.

The light colour palette is used in the living areas. The complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each apartment has 1-2 parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Two pools: swimming pool with sparkling waterfall and a children's pool with safety technology.

Other amenities: bar with fresh juices, sunbathing terrace with cabanas and sun loungers, video surveillance and security, play area with ping pong and table football, multi-purpose room for social events, parties, and TV viewing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building offers convenient access to popular areas in Dubai, facilitated by the following public transport network:

  • Underground: metro stations R73, R71 and DMCC 1
  • Bus lines: 19 bus stops in total in Jumeirah Village Circle
  • Water transport: Marina Mall and Marina Terrace station.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) - 38 minutes drive away

Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) - 34 minutes.
Residential complex Modern residence Westwood by Prescott with a swimming pool and a yoga studio close to the metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer furnished apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city.

The residence features games and TV rooms, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a garden, a yoga studio, a gym.

Completion - end of 2023.

Advantages

Payment by instalments is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to Dubai Metro Route 2020.

  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 4 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
  • Expo-2020 - 13 minutes
  • International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Downtown - 20 minutes
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV LUX with a spa area, a mini golf course and a panoramic view, 500 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luminous apartment with balconies and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features around-the-clock security and a concierge, barbecue and dining areas, gardens, an outdoor cinema, a swimming pool, a fitness center, yoga studios, a spa area with a sauna and a steam room, a conference room, a kids' playground, a mini golf course, a tennis court.

Completion - December, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 3-meter-high ceilings
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai Marina.

  • Sea - 500 meters
  • JBR Beach - 5 minutes
  • Golf clubs - 5 minutes
  • 5-star hotels - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Tram stop - 5 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 5 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 21 km
Realting.com
Go