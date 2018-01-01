Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
About the complex
The project is an elegant and modern residential complex. It consists of 68 spacious and cozy studios and apartments.
The style is a modern interpretation of the classic London block with large windows and spacious balconies. The interior of the apartments has a neutral color palette.
Convenient payment plan:
- 20% - at the time of booking
- 10% - 60 days after reservation date
- 10% - 120 days after reservation
- 5% - on completion of 20% construction of the project
- 5% - at 30% project completion
- 5% - at 40% project completion
- 5% - 50% project completion
- 5% - 60% of the project completion
- 5% - when the project is 70% completed
- 30% - after delivery.
Other amenities: poolside lounge areas, showers and cabanas, equipped activity and lounge areas, yoga studio, sports fields, children's room, charging stations for electric cars, and climbing walls for adults and children.
The elegant lobby is equipped with cozy lounge chairs, open shelves of books, and a communal table filled with various games, puzzles, and decorative items.Location and nearby infrastructure
Jumeirah Village Triangle is a quiet and peaceful neighborhood with parks, residences and villas, and recreational facilities for families or small groups.
Belmont Residences is close to major highways, public parks and international schools.
Location to major popular attractions:
- 5 minutes - Al Khail Avenue Mall
- 15 minutes - Jumeirah Golf Estate, Montgomerie, and Dubai Hills golf clubs
- 15 minutes - Dubai Hills Mall
- 20 minutes - Mall of the Emirates
- 25 minutes - JBR Beach
- 20 minutes - Burj Al Arab
- 23 minutes - Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa
- 27 min - Dubai Mall
- 20 min - Dubai Marina
- 25 min - DWC airport
- 30 min - Dubai International Airport.