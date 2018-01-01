Residential complex New luxury residence Orla with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 6,074,200
About the complex
We offer apartments with different layouts.
The residence features a kids' playground, an infinity pool, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, a parking, a private beach.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment, 20 - 30 minutes drive from Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport.
New building location
