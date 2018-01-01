Residential complex New high-rise residence Creek Vista Heights close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 336,733
1
About the complex
We offer new premium apartments with different layouts. The flats overlook Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal.
The luxury residence features a swimming pool, a gym, kids' playgrounds, picturesque views, a covered parking.
Completion - June, 2026.Payment
60% - during construction
40% - upon completionFacilities and equipment in the house
- Fully equipped kitchens
- Fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms
The property is located in a prestigious area, close to the highways and a golf club.
- Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 13 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 13 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 27 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
