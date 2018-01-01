Residential complex New high-rise residence Creek Vista Heights close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 336,733
1
About the complex

We offer new premium apartments with different layouts. The flats overlook Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal.

The luxury residence features a swimming pool, a gym, kids' playgrounds, picturesque views, a covered parking.

Completion - June, 2026.

Payment

60% - during construction

40% - upon completion

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fully equipped kitchens
  • Fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, close to the highways and a golf club.

  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 13 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 13 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 27 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
Dubai, UAE
