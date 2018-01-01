  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 2,880,123
About the complex

We offer spacious new apartments and penthouses with a panoramic view.

The residence features a gym, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a yoga studio, a spa area, an outdoor infinity pool, a private access to the beach, a park and a promenade, a boat jetty, a lounge area, a cafe.

Completion - 1 quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 10 minutes - Dubai Marina
  • 20 minutes - Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall
  • 25 minutes - International Airport
New building location
Dubai, UAE
