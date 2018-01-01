Residential complex High-rise MBL Royal Residence by Mag Lifestyle with security and a swimming pool close to Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,020,457
1 / 7
About the complex
We offer new apartments with a picturesque view.
The residence features a gym, a jacuzzi, a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, concierge service, a children's play area, a barbecue area, a steam bath.
Completion - end of 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the shore of the lake, near the park and Sheikh Zayed Road, and between two metro stations.
- Dubai Marina - 5 minutes
- Jumeirah Beach - 7 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
- Dubai Creek - 20 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
- Abu Dhabi International Airport - 40 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes