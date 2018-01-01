  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex High-rise MBL Royal Residence by Mag Lifestyle with security and a swimming pool close to Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach, JLT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,020,457
About the complex

We offer new apartments with a picturesque view.

The residence features a gym, a jacuzzi, a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, concierge service, a children's play area, a barbecue area, a steam bath.

Completion - end of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the shore of the lake, near the park and Sheikh Zayed Road, and between two metro stations.

  • Dubai Marina - 5 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 7 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Creek - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Abu Dhabi International Airport - 40 minutes
