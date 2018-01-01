Residential complex New premium residence Crest close to parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 373,800
1 / 6
About the complex
We offer different comfortable apartments with balconies.
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security, landscaped gardens.
Completion - October, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Schools - 5 minutes
- Nearest shopping mall - 2 minutes
- Hospitals - 5 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes