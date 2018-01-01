  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New premium residence Crest close to parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 373,800
Residential complex New premium residence Crest close to parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer different comfortable apartments with balconies.

The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security, landscaped gardens.

Completion - October, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Schools - 5 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Hospitals - 5 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
