Residential complex Modern residence Luna close to all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 220,720
About the complex

We offer different comfortable apartments with balconies.

The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security, a concierge, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

Completion - October, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Schools - 5 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Hospitals - 5 minutes
Dubai, UAE
