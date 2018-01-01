  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from € 285,599

from € 285,599
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer new studios and apartments with private swimming pools.

The residence is decorated with splendid cascading water features and has gyms, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a wellness center, swimming pools and a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a green area.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a shopping mall, an international school, a hotel.

  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 17 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
New building location
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Prime Residence, INTERNATIONAL CITY
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Heights | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The complex comes with the following amenities:

  • drive-in entrance, lobby, library, business centers, lounge
  • party zone, rooftop cinema, sky garden, kids cinema, self storage
  • health club, family jacuzzi, kids pool, sauna, steam room, 42 m mega pool, cabana, sunken seat, verandah
  • squash court, kids play area, chess arena, billiards, bowling alley, 260 m jogging trail, table tennis, golfing zone, multimedia/gaming zone
Location and nearby infrastructure

Malls

  • CIRCLE mall - 5 min
  • mall OF THE EMIRATES - 15 min
  • DUBAI HILLS mall - 20 min

Schools

  • JSS INTERNATIONAL school - 5 min
  • ARCADIA school - 15 min
  • NORD ANGLIA INTERNATIONAL school - 15 min

Medical facilities

  • SAUDI GERMAN hospital - 15 min
  • NEURO SPINAL hospital - 15 min
  • MEDICLINIC MEADOWS - 20 min

Beaches

  • JBR beach - 20 min
  • MARINA beach - 25 min
  • SUNSET beach - 25 min

Community parks

  • SABAT park - 2 min
  • DOKHON park - 5 min
  • SIDER park - 10 min

Motorways

  • AL KHAIL road - 10 min
  • AL HESSA road - 10 min
  • SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED road - 20 min

Airports

  • DUBAI INTERNATIONAL airport - 30 min
  • AL MAKTOUM INTERNATIONAL airport - 30 min
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Marina Shores by Emaar. Offering many amazing units with amenities for its residents to avail.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 70%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,223 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping
  • Kid’s play area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Garden & Park
  • School & Institute
  • Water Activity
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex The Cove apartments with views of the city, park, marina and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential complex with several buildings The Cove with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

This complex also includes recreational facilities: restaurants, cafes, a green central park of the area, a marina, a yacht club will be popular places for residents.

The Cove includes residential units with a variety of layouts: standard 1-3 bedroom apartments, 2-3 bedroom duplexes and 2-4 bedroom townhouses.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Dubai. Nearby there are schools, hotels, stores, restaurants, cafes, a marina, a central park and a promenade for walking.

Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are within 10-15 minutes drive away.

