Residential complex Residence Miami 2 with swimming pools and a green area close to Dubai Marina, Jumeriah Village Triangle, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 285,599
About the complex
We offer new studios and apartments with private swimming pools.
The residence is decorated with splendid cascading water features and has gyms, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a wellness center, swimming pools and a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema, a green area.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near a shopping mall, an international school, a hotel.
- Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 17 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
