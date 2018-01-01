  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 640,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer comfortable apartments with balconies.

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids playground, a green area and a barbecue area, a yoga studio, a conference room, security and video surveillance, a parking, a spa area, a fitness center, sports grounds and a tennis court.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Sliding glass doors and windows
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to kindergartens, supermarkets, a shopping mall, medical centers, schools.

  • Dubai Marina- - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 12 minutes
  • Beach - 19 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 4BR | Orla | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Seslia Residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to Palm Jumeirah, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Creek Vista Heights close to Burj Khalifa and the international airport, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 640,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Damac Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,100 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Cavalli inspired by interiors
  • Roof-top Opera Pavilion
  • Cavalli Lounge
  • Water Fountain
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Parking spaces
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Beach Access
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Marina & Yacht Club

Locations Nearby;

  • Palm Jumeirah – 10 mins
  • Ibn Battuta Mall – 15 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • JVC – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • IMG World of Adventure – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Erin | City Walk
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Central Park, City Walk, known as Erin by Meraas.

Key Highlights;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,310 Sqft
  • Utility
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach access
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Sea views
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Water activity
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dog park
  • Tennis, Squash & Basketball court
  • Games table
  • Event area
  • Function room
  • Nursery
  • Picnic Pavilions

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New high-rise residence Blvd Heights near Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer beautiful and functional apartments with different layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and picturesque views.

The residence consists of two towers (45 and 50 floors) and features around-the-clock concierge service, a swimming pool, terraces, cafes, a fitness center.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of the largest Dubai Mall and five-star hotels.

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Realting.com
Go