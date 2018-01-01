Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 640,000
1 / 8
About the complex
We offer comfortable apartments with balconies.
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids playground, a green area and a barbecue area, a yoga studio, a conference room, security and video surveillance, a parking, a spa area, a fitness center, sports grounds and a tennis court.
Completion - December, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Sliding glass doors and windows
- Air conditioning
- "Smart home" system
The property is located close to kindergartens, supermarkets, a shopping mall, medical centers, schools.
- Dubai Marina- - 10 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 12 minutes
- Beach - 19 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
