Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a low-rise residence Santorini, close to a golf course, Studio City area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 275,543
The Greek-style residence features a parking, concierge service, a lounge area, an infinity pool and a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground, an outdoor gym, a barbecue area, a steam bath and a sauna.
Completion - April, 2025.Advantages
5-year payment plan with 0% interest.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to public transport stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten, a golf course.
- Burj Khalifa - 24 km
- Sea - 13.4 km
- Airport - 36 km
