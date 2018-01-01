  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a low-rise residence Santorini, close to a golf course, Studio City area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 275,543
About the complex

The Greek-style residence features a parking, concierge service, a lounge area, an infinity pool and a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground, an outdoor gym, a barbecue area, a steam bath and a sauna.

Completion - April, 2025.

Advantages

5-year payment plan with 0% interest.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to public transport stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten, a golf course.

  • Burj Khalifa - 24 km
  • Sea - 13.4 km
  • Airport - 36 km

Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is an elegant and modern residential complex. It consists of 68 spacious and cozy studios and apartments.

The style is a modern interpretation of the classic London block with large windows and spacious balconies. The interior of the apartments has a neutral color palette.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 20% - at the time of booking
  • 10% - 60 days after reservation date
  • 10% - 120 days after reservation
  • 5% - on completion of 20% construction of the project
  • 5% - at 30% project completion
  • 5% - at 40% project completion
  • 5% - 50% project completion
  • 5% - 60% of the project completion
  • 5% - when the project is 70% completed
  • 30% - after delivery.
Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: poolside lounge areas, showers and cabanas, equipped activity and lounge areas, yoga studio, sports fields, children's room, charging stations for electric cars, and climbing walls for adults and children.

The elegant lobby is equipped with cozy lounge chairs, open shelves of books, and a communal table filled with various games, puzzles, and decorative items.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Triangle is a quiet and peaceful neighborhood with parks, residences and villas, and recreational facilities for families or small groups.

Belmont Residences is close to major highways, public parks and international schools.

Location to major popular attractions:

  • 5 minutes - Al Khail Avenue Mall
  • 15 minutes - Jumeirah Golf Estate, Montgomerie, and Dubai Hills golf clubs
  • 15 minutes - Dubai Hills Mall
  • 20 minutes - Mall of the Emirates
  • 25 minutes - JBR Beach
  • 20 minutes - Burj Al Arab
  • 23 minutes - Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa
  • 27 min - Dubai Mall
  • 20 min - Dubai Marina
  • 25 min - DWC airport
  • 30 min - Dubai International Airport.
Residential quarter Verdana
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

IDEAL RELATIONSHIP OF THE PRICE AND PLACE OF THE VERDAN EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX FROM THE REPORTAGE OF THE PROPERTIES, DUBAI.

INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.

COMPLEX
Verdana complex is conceived as a picturesque green oasis built in the middle of a noisy metropolis. It is part of the major target area of the emirate of Dubai Investment Park.
The construction of the complex began in the second quarter of 2022, and its transfer to operation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

APARTMENTS FROM 87.550 $

On the territory there is a 10-story house with apartments of various sizes.
- apartments - from 32 to 35 sq.m.
- one-room apartments - from 57 to 66 sq.m.
- two-room apartments - from 86 to 89 sq.m.
- three-room apartments - from 107 to 122 sq.m.
All apartments and apartments are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and are equipped with premium plumbing.

TAUNHAUSES FROM 172.550 $
The project presents low-rise buildings – these are more than 200 townhouses.
- one-room Townhouses - from 60 to 64 sq.m + patio from 2 to 5 acres.
- two-room Townhouses - from 93 to 103 sq.m + patio from 4 to 10 acres.
- four-room Townhouses - from 220 to 250 sq.m + patio from 10 to 15 acres.
All townhouses are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and equipped with premium plumbing. For each highlighted cozy patio! Spacious balconies or terraces, personal parking, central air conditioning, laundry are provided.

COMPLEX TERRITORY
The territory provides for a number of amenities and entertainment:

- 2 adults and 2 children's pools
- modern gym with fitness area
- picturesque parks with walking and treadmills
- playgrounds
- cozy recreation areas
- a public center with shops of various kinds

LOCATION
Verdana – part of the popular business district of Dubai Investment Park. DIP is conceived as an environmentally friendly multifunctional community with a wide variety of residential and commercial real estate. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and various amenities for family vacations and maintaining an active lifestyle. There is also an industrial sector with commercial facilities, representative offices of various companies and banks.

-INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.
-BASTER-SECURITY DISPUTURE.
-PERSONAL DISCOUNTS FOR 100% PAYMENT!
 
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luxury full-service apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features an around-the-clock restaurant, a health club and spa, a landscaped garden, an outdoor jacuzzi, a children's club.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of restaurants, cafés, shops and yacht marina, close to two underground stations, a large shopping mall, business centers and nightlife.

  • Burj Khalifa - 7 minutes
  • Fountain Dubai - 8 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 19 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
