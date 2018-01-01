Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

The project is a residential complex with a simple and functional design.

The residential complex consists of 13 buildings, each one has studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

Balcony and parking spaces for each apartment.

Located close to Expo 2020 and Dubai Parks and Resorts, few minutes from metro station and close to UAE's largest supermarket chain Green Belt.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes jogging and cycling paths, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South is an economic zone that will support a range of activities, including logistics, aviation, commercial, exhibition, humanitarian, residential and other related businesses. Dubai South is a developing area created for 1 million people and 500,000 jobs. Almost twice the size of Hong Kong Island.

You can find popular places nearby: