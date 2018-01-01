  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 124,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is a residential complex with a simple and functional design.

The residential complex consists of 13 buildings, each one has studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms.

Balcony and parking spaces for each apartment.

Located close to Expo 2020 and Dubai Parks and Resorts, few minutes from metro station and close to UAE's largest supermarket chain Green Belt.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes jogging and cycling paths, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South is an economic zone that will support a range of activities, including logistics, aviation, commercial, exhibition, humanitarian, residential and other related businesses. Dubai South is a developing area created for 1 million people and 500,000 jobs. Almost twice the size of Hong Kong Island.

You can find popular places nearby:

  • Green Belt
  • Botanical gardens and organic farms
  • Al Maktoum International Airport which will be the largest airport in the world by 2022
  • Expo 2020
  • New Metro Line
  • Schools and kindergartens
  • Lots of restaurants and cafes
  • Supermarkets and shopping malls.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New beachfront residence Seahaven with a marina and beaches, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 1 Bed
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Danube Aston Martin
Dubai, UAE
from € 237,403
Residential complex Urban Oasis residential complex by Italian designer, near the water channel, with city views, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | The Highbury | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex Mag 5 in a developing area, close to large Green Belt supermarkets and botanical gardens, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 124,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Danube Aston Martin
Dubai, UAE
from € 237,403
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

Danube Properties is known as the most reliable real estate brand in the UAE. With the obligation to build luxurious dream homes at affordable prices, the Danube has been changing the concept of a luxurious life since its inception. Stunning architecture, wonderful amenities and unrivaled places, each project is strategically conceptualized to fulfill all your requirements. The Danube Group has been committed to ensuring quality and consistency since 1993, making Danube Properties the most reliable brand in the world.
Residential complex High-rise residence Waves Opulence with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach, Sobha Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kids' playground, a garden, restaurants and cafes.

Completion - 2025.

Features of the flats
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 1 minute
  • Burj Khalifa - 13.8 km
  • Airport - 15.6 km
  • Sea - 14 km
  • Dubai Mall - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
Apartment building vida residence dubai mall 2
Dubai, UAE
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment

Area: Dubai Center
Additional location: Vida Residences Dubai Mall 2
Bedrooms: 2

 Bathrooms: 2 + powder
 Parking: 1
Floor: Middle floor
 Furnished: Unfurnished
  Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan
Built-up area: 1136 sq. Ft.

Realting.com
Go