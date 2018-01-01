  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 150,500
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Each apartment has built-in / walk-in closets, equipped kitchen and bathrooms with high quality ceramic finishes .

Deduction of rental income:

- Service charges: $38.1 per m2 per year (or 13 AED per sq ft/year)

- Air conditioning charges: calculated on a building-wide basis and paid for by a resident - owner or tenant (if rented out).

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: central air conditioning, intercom, 24-hour security, sauna, steam room, 2 indoor squash courts, basketball court, children's pool, roof terrace, and coffee shop.

Advantages
  • Dubai is one of the most attractive investment destinations (Top 4 cities by safety (Euromonitor International), Top 5 most visited cities in the world, Top 1 by the money amount spent by tourists).
  • Dubai has a developed economy (0% income/capital gains/dividends tax; freezones — areas with beneficial tax and customs systems; stable currency exchange rate; low inflation rate).
  • Prices in Dubai are predicted to continue to rise due to investor demand. The total volume of transactions in the first two quarters of 2022 reached 22 thousand, it is 45% more than in 2021. By the second quarter of 2022, apartment prices in Dubai were up 38.9% year-on-year.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located in Jumeirah Village. This rapidly growing area in the heart of New Dubai is popular with families due to its central location, transport accessibility and attractive real estate prices.

The area is divided into 2 sub-districts - Jumeirah Village Triangle, which is mainly built up with residential townhouses and villas; and the much larger Jumeirah Village Circle with a landscaped area in the center of the development.

Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet neighborhood with 33 landscaped parks, schools, shopping areas, cafes and restaurants.

There are cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, several parks and bus stops within walking distance of the building.

Distance:

  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes by car.
  • City Centre, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 25-30 minutes.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 150,500
