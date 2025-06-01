Residential complex New residence Creek close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 494,413
About the complex
We offer new apartments with a view of Dubai Creek.
The residence features swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a yoga studio, a parking, a gym, shops.
Completion - March, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system
The property is located a few minutes from all places of interest of Dubai, near a metro station, a highway and all necessary infrastructure, 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa, 3 minutes from Downtown Dubai.
- Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
- Airport - 10 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
New building location
