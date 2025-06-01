  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence Creek close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer new apartments with a view of Dubai Creek.

The residence features swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a yoga studio, a parking, a gym, shops.

Completion - March, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes from all places of interest of Dubai, near a metro station, a highway and all necessary infrastructure, 5 minutes from Burj Khalifa, 3 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

  • Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
New building location
