  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 9,197,161
About the complex

We offer original apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a gym, 4 swimming pools, bars. a lounge and a kids' pool, gazeboes and play areas, conference rooms and a business center.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.

  • Fully equipped kitchens
  • Kitchen appliances
  • "Smart home" system
  • TV
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the best hotels, shops and restaurants, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera.

  • Airport - 19.7 km
  • Sea - 6.1 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 5.5 km
  • Dubai Mall - 5.8 km
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Peninsula Five | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,722 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Dubai Opera – 10 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
  • DIFC – 10 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Catch residential complex with swimming pools, bar and playground area, in a quiet area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is an architecturally impressive building designed in the style of Miami homes and hotels. It consists of 21 floors and has spacious living spaces and amenities for residents.

The light colour palette is used in the living areas. The complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Each apartment has 1-2 parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Two pools: swimming pool with sparkling waterfall and a children's pool with safety technology.

Other amenities: bar with fresh juices, sunbathing terrace with cabanas and sun loungers, video surveillance and security, play area with ping pong and table football, multi-purpose room for social events, parties, and TV viewing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building offers convenient access to popular areas in Dubai, facilitated by the following public transport network:

  • Underground: metro stations R73, R71 and DMCC 1
  • Bus lines: 19 bus stops in total in Jumeirah Village Circle
  • Water transport: Marina Mall and Marina Terrace station.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) - 38 minutes drive away

Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) - 34 minutes.
Residential complex High-rise residence Cloud Tower with swimming pools and sports grounds in the city center, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer furnished apartments with balconies and picturesque views of the city.

The residence features basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a gym, a barbecue area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • JBR - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
