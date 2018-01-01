Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
About the complex
We offer original apartments with different layouts.
The residence features a gym, 4 swimming pools, bars. a lounge and a kids' pool, gazeboes and play areas, conference rooms and a business center.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Fully equipped kitchens
- Kitchen appliances
- "Smart home" system
- TV
The property is located close to the best hotels, shops and restaurants, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera.
- Airport - 19.7 km
- Sea - 6.1 km
- Burj Khalifa - 5.5 km
- Dubai Mall - 5.8 km
New building location
