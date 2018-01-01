  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 727,961
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments and townhouses with different layouts. The flats offer picturesque views.

The residence features landscaped gardens abd parks, a sauna and a steam bath, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a restaurant, a parking, a cinema.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in wardrobes
Advantages

Profitability - 5%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the international school, near the golf club, bus stops, shopping malls.

  • Burj Khalifa - 28.3 km
  • Airport - 42.6 km
  • Sea - 18.3 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apart - hotel Marina Diamond 4, DUBAI MARINA
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a low-rise residence Santorini, close to a golf course, Studio City area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Seapoint | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Summer | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 727,961
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence PLAZA with restaurants and a spa center in one of the most popular and picturesque areas of Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer furnished full-service apartments.

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, concierge service, a gym, a spa center, restaurants and shops, a kids' playground, a parking, a barbecue area, around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Appliances (fridge, washer, hob, hood)
  • Air conditioning
  • Double glazing
  • TV
  • Satellite antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near a metro station, shopping malls and Expo 2020.

  • Expo 2020 - 14 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • International airport - 20 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,078 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Jaddaf – 2.6Km
  • Healthcare City Phase 2 – 2.9Km
  • Culture Village – 3.1Km
  • Meydan – 6.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 825 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
  • Green surrounding
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor Cinema
  • Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
  • Party Hall
  • Lazy River
  • Plunge slide
  • Yoga deck
  • Gazebo
  • Pets zone

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins
  • Dubai Butterfly Garden – 05 mins
  • City Centre Al Barsha – 05 mins
  • First Avenue Mall – 10 mins
  • Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go