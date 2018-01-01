Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 727,961
1
About the complex
We offer apartments and townhouses with different layouts. The flats offer picturesque views.
The residence features landscaped gardens abd parks, a sauna and a steam bath, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a restaurant, a parking, a cinema.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Air conditioning
- Built-in wardrobes
Profitability - 5%Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the international school, near the golf club, bus stops, shopping malls.
- Burj Khalifa - 28.3 km
- Airport - 42.6 km
- Sea - 18.3 km
- Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
- Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes