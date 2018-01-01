  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,481,133
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas and townhouses with balconies and a view of the lagoon and the city.

The prestigious residence features a sports ground, a lagoon, a kids' playground, a yoga studio, sandy beaches, a bike and waking path, barbecue areas, a fitness center.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Miele appliances
  • Marble floor in the living and dining rooms
  • Large windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the central district of Downtown Dubai.

  • Dubai Water Canal - 23 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes
  • Fountain Dubai - 21 minutes
  • Dolphinarium - 19 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Mag 22 close to the golf course and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Torino | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | La Sirene | Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex STERLING
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,481,133
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of two towers in the heart of Dubai, located between the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Water Canal.

The building has apartments with different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, penthouses, loft apartments, and townhouses, with minimal area of 47 m2.

Prices start from $272,257 (AED 999,999)

Location and nearby infrastructure

It is close to stores, educational institutions, hospitals, as well as some attractions:

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard - 2 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 2 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3 km
  • Dubai Opera - 4 km
  • Dubai Water Canal - 8 km
  • Dxb Int Airport - 15 km
Apartment building Studio | Canal Heights | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Heights by Damac properties

Key Highlights;

  • Loaded with amenities & services
  • Access to lazy view & beach views
  • Pedestrian friendly walkways & promenade
  • Luxury apartments with exclusive designs & decor
  • Brilliant views of skyline & canals from the comfort of your home

Amenities & Facilties;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA 446 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Leisure & Park areas
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex PAGANI Tower Elite residential complex with unique design and views of water canal and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani.

The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building.

The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic views of Dubai. On the south-eastern side, residents can enjoy tranquil views of the Dubai Canal and part of the Business Bay area. On the north side, there is a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The complex has apartments of various layouts: standard units, duplexes, and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms and open spaces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located near major attractions in Dubai:

  • Dubai Canal is a 3.2 km long tourist attraction
  • Dubai Mall is the world's largest shopping mall
  • Dubai Fountain is the world's tallest fountain offering a spectacular and captivating blend of water, music and light
  • Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building
  • Dubai Opera, multi-format arts centre with a seating capacity of 2,000.
Realting.com
Go