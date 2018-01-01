Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 1,481,133
About the complex
We offer villas and townhouses with balconies and a view of the lagoon and the city.
The prestigious residence features a sports ground, a lagoon, a kids' playground, a yoga studio, sandy beaches, a bike and waking path, barbecue areas, a fitness center.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Miele appliances
- Marble floor in the living and dining rooms
- Large windows
The property is located close to the central district of Downtown Dubai.
- Dubai Water Canal - 23 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes
- Fountain Dubai - 21 minutes
- Dolphinarium - 19 minutes
New building location
