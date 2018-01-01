Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a resident visa and rental income in O Ten complex, Dubai Healthcare City area, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 213,000
1
About the complex

The new 10-storey apartment complex. Available units for purchase are studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The apartments have high quality finishing and fully equipped kitchens, there are balconies or terraces.

The residential complex hasinfinity pool with sun loungers, green area with walking paths, and store on the ground floor.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 20% of the cost - prepayment,
  • 20% - during the construction of the object,
  • 5% - after construction,
  • 55% - post-payment within 2 years.
Advantages

Dubai is one of the most attractive investment destinations (Top 4 cities by safety (Euromonitor International), Top 5 most visited cities in the world, Top 1 by the money amount spent by tourists).

Dubai has a developed economy (0% income/capital gains/dividends tax; freezones - areas with beneficial tax and customs systems; stable currency exchange rate; low inflation rate).

Prices in Dubai are predicted to continue to rise due to investor demand. The total volume of transactions in the first two quarters of 2022 reached 22 thousand, it is 45% more than in 2021. By the second quarter of 2022, apartment prices in Dubai were up 38.9% year-on-year.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Infrastructure of the area: kindergartens, private school Swiss International Scientific School, Jameel Arts Centre Museum, Latifa Hospital, Zabil Stadium, where soccer matches and rock concerts are held, and waterfront with scenic views. In the area, a 10-minute drive from the project there is Ras Al Khor Reserve with lagoons, mangrove forests and a large population of flamingos.

Dubai Healthcare City with its hospitals, clinics and wellness centers is a 5-minute drive away. Dubai is one of the fastest growing medical tourism destinations in the world. In 2021, 630 thousand medical tourists visited the country.

This area has the main roads of the city - Dubai-Al Ain Road and Sheikh Rashid Road, as well as the metro line.

  • Dubai Airport - 7 min
  • Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve - 9 min
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 min
  • Jumeirah Beach - 14 min
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 16 min
  • DIFC Financial Centre - 10 min
  • Jumeirah Palm - 20 min
  • Dubai Marina - 22 min
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE
Falcon City of Wonders, UAE
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY -3 Bdr m
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | Lamaa | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Westwood by Prescott with a swimming pool and a yoga studio close to the metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 213,000
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

First-class apart-hotel right on the beach offers its guests restaurants, swimming pools, SPA, places for business meetings, banquets and parties. This place is famous for its 150-meter sandy beach and night club on the roof of the building.

The complex includes 470 luxurious rooms, which are furnished with exquisite furniture. The windows offer stunning views of the sea, harbor and city.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • fitted kitchen
  • full-length windows
  • king-size beds
  • high-speed internet
  • finest marble
  • bathrooms all feature a separate bath and shower
Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

40% of the income is distributed to the owners under the pool system.

The average yield for the last year was 7.5% net. In 2022, a yield of 9-10% is expected.

The owner has the right to stay in the room 14 days a year.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • The complex is located right at the "base" of the palm, next to Dubai Marina.
  • Dubai Internet City is only 5 km away.
  • The nearest golf course is 7 km away.
  • Hospital - 8.5 km away.
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 14 km away.
  • International airport - 40 km away.
Apartment building 3BR | Peninsula Five | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,722 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Dubai Opera – 10 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
  • DIFC – 10 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Luxury apartments with a panoramic view in Creekside 18 residence with swimming pools and a gym near the marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex has modern one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with large balconies, parking spaces and panoramic views.

The residence consists of 450 flats and features a parking, swimming pools, a gym, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds, a sports ground, a landscaped terrace.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, three minutes walk from the marina, two minutes walk from the central park.

  • New Creek Marina - 300 meters
  • Central park - 800 meters
  • Ras Al Khor highway - 3.6 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Business Bay - 14 minutes
  • Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dxb Int’ Airport - 16 minutes

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

