Residential complex New guarded residence Creek Beach Grove with a private beach and a fitness center, in the prestigious area of Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 986,256
About the complex
We offer apartments with terraces and panoramic views of the city.
The premium residence features a private beach, swimming pools for children and adults, a fitness center, lounge areas, security, a kids' playground, a landscaped garden, a parking, a shop and a supermarket.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Air conditioning
The property is located close to the city center, shopping malls, the promenade.
- Center of Dubai - 17 minutes drive
- School - 7.8 km
- Burj Khalifa - 12.9 km
- Airport - 13.5 km
- Sea - 15.6 km
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
