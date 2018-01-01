  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New guarded residence Creek Beach Grove with a private beach and a fitness center, in the prestigious area of Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New guarded residence Creek Beach Grove with a private beach and a fitness center, in the prestigious area of Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 986,256
About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces and panoramic views of the city.

The premium residence features a private beach, swimming pools for children and adults, a fitness center, lounge areas, security, a kids' playground, a landscaped garden, a parking, a shop and a supermarket.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the city center, shopping malls, the promenade.

  • Center of Dubai - 17 minutes drive
  • School - 7.8 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 12.9 km
  • Airport - 13.5 km
  • Sea - 15.6 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The complex has 587 apartments, including 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom flats. All apartments have elegant finishes and modern interiors.

There is an opportunity to get a 5-28% discount.

Payment plan: 30/70

  • 3% - reservation
  • 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 5% - within 60 days of booking
  • 5% - within 120 days of booking
  • 5% - within 210 days from booking date
  • 5% - within 300 days of booking
  • 70% - upon delivery
Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some popular places:

  • Dubai International Airport - 9 minutes
  • WAFI MALL - 5 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai / Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Business Bay / DIFC - 10 minutes
  • Festival City / IKEA - 8 minutes
  • Bluewaters - 23 minutes
  • Palazzo Versace Hotel - 7 minutes
Apartment building Studio | The Quayside | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Luxury class interiors finishes & fittings at service
  • Attractive payment plan options available
  • Burj Khalifa & Downtown Views
  • Direct access to the Dubai Water Canal Boardwalk
  • Modern lifestyle in a gated community

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 542 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 2 Bed
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

WELCOME TO THE PRIME HOTEL OF LIFE NONALEKO FROM THE DUBA — CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS CENTER.

Sobha Creek Vistas consists of two exquisite towers located near the lively center of Dubai, with high-quality finishes and unique charm, which has no equal.
Enjoy a new level of luxury at the exclusive address. The height of modern life in 64 floors of world-class craftsmanship.
Custom-made residences with windows at full height to maximize the all-encompassing view.
Immerse yourself in an ultra-modern pool or work on tanning lines by the — pool.
Be better thanks to a fully equipped gym that promises exceptional conditions designed to relieve day stress every day.
Catch the pulse of a city where relaxation and pleasure are organically intertwined with magical moments in the Hartland community.

The main characteristics of the object:

- 2 bedroom
- 3 bathrooms

- Size: 1289 sq. Ft.
- selected parking
place
- children's and adult pool

- gym
- children's playground 

-investment opportunities

Location:
- 15 min to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- near the reserve Ras al-Khor 
- two schools in Sobha Hartland

