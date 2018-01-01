Residential complex Modern residence GEMZ with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 531,601
About the complex
We offer luxury and spacious apartments with modern design.
The original pyramid-shaped residence features a gym, a swimming pool, green areas, outdoor lounge areas, sports grounds and children's playgrounds, a yoga studio, an outdoor cinema, a beauty salon.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
- JBR Beach - 15 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 30 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
New building location
