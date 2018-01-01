Residential complex Modern residence GEMZ with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

The new residential complex has 133 one-bedroom apartments and 18 two-bedroom apartments. The project also includes indoor and outdoor lounge areas and 155 parking spaces.

Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1-2 balconies or terraces.

The balconies overlook the pool, the main road, the Downtown area and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and the Meydan Hotel.

Convenient payment plan: 20% - pre-payment, 80% - after delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.