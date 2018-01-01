  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Modern residence GEMZ with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Modern residence GEMZ with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 531,601
Residential complex Modern residence GEMZ with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

We offer luxury and spacious apartments with modern design.

The original pyramid-shaped residence features a gym, a swimming pool, green areas, outdoor lounge areas, sports grounds and children's playgrounds, a yoga studio, an outdoor cinema, a beauty salon.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
  • JBR Beach - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence GEMZ with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 531,601
Residential complex Furnished apartments Prime Views by Prescott with views of the swimming pool and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The new residential complex has 133 one-bedroom apartments and 18 two-bedroom apartments. The project also includes indoor and outdoor lounge areas and 155 parking spaces.

Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1-2 balconies or terraces.

The balconies overlook the pool, the main road, the Downtown area and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and the Meydan Hotel.

Convenient payment plan: 20% - pre-payment, 80% - after delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Residential complex New apartments in a prestigious residential complex Creek Rise Towers on an island in Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Complex comprises two beautifully designed residential high-rises with unparalleled views overlooking the Creek Island’s lush parkland. Set in a family-oriented neighbourhood, its one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from 72 to 152 m2. Taking urban living to new heights, all of the apartments have balconies with clear lines of sight to the waterfront and overlooking the lush expanse of the park below. The towers’ dynamic surroundings never fail to surprise and delight, ensuring endless experiences for residents and guests of all ages, from charming cafés and restaurants to fashionable retail stores and boutiques. Amenities - private temperature-controlled pools, modern gyms and children’s play areas mean there is something for everyone to enjoy. Featuring a landscaped leisure deck, this serene space is the ideal place to connect with family and friends.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nestled in the northern part of Creek Island, overlooking the parkland, complex enjoys direct access to the island’s circular boulevard. A short walk to Creek Marina, the new 5-star luxury marina, there is no better base from which to explore. With the interchange at Ras Al Khor Road and easy access to Dubai’s main roads, Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are just 10 to 15 minutes away.
Apartment building 2BR | The Quayside | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,420 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

